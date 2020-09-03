DVD Talk Forum

11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation?b-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2020

   
11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation?b-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2020

presentsThe Challenge

Reserve your spot over at the list thread.
LIST Thread to come

As with most challenges, the goal is to reach 100 movies. Your own goal might be higher or lower. Challenge begins April 1, 2020, 12:00 am EDT (or Dusk March 31) and ends April 30 at dawn (that is, the morning of May 1).

Sex, violence, torn-from-today's-headlines shockers, fast cars, faster pussycats, psycho killers and kids run wild  throw a few (or all) of these ingredients into a pot, let the whole thing boil over, and you have the recipe for some tasty exploitation cinema.

What kinds of films are we talking about? Well, there is no hard and fast rule. This one is largely up to you.






What is an exploitation movie?


Exploitation film is a type of film that is promoted by "exploiting" often lurid subject matter. The term "exploitation" is common in film marketing, used for all types of films to mean promotion or advertising. These films then need something to exploit, such as a big star, special effects, sex, violence, romance, etc. An exploitation film, however, relies heavily on sensationalist advertising and broad and lurid overstatement of the issues depicted, regardless of the intrinsic quality of the film. Very often, exploitation films are of low quality in every sense. However, this has not always been the case. Exploitation films sometimes attract critical attention and cult followings.


Rules

The Goal is 100 films. These type of films tend to be short, but they also might be a challenge to get through. Your personal goal might be higher or lower, depending on your tolerance for this type of cinema.

A film can only be counted once per list with the exception of riffed/commentaried films (see below).

This challenge is for Movies. Although we are not allowing TV shows, Made for TV Movies are allowed as are Direct to Video features.

We are allowing documentaries on Exploitation and Drive-ins and those involved with the production thereof. These should be features over 40 minutes.. We are also allowing trailer compilations, such as 42nd Street Forever and Something Weird compilations. Compilations should be at least an hour.
Throw a viewing party and show trailers between movies.

Mystery Science Theater 3000, Riff Trax, Cinematic Titanic, etc. are allowed. If there is a second riffed version (for example, MST3K did one, then Cinematic Titanic did the same movie) you may watch the second and any additional riffed versions for a full credit each, but I encourage you to just watch another movie, instead.

Commentaries. All commentaries count as views.

B-Movies are still included, but you are on your own with those. If you understand the actual concept of B-Movies and don't need individual confirmations on titles then you are welcome to have this be your challenge.

Films that have been nominated for Oscars are discouraged but not banned. I had originally wanted this to be the only hard rule, but I came across too many exceptions.

Drive-In exception rule: Any film seen in an actual Drive-In during the challenge 2020, regardless of other qualification, counts toward your list.. Please note that it was a Drive-In Movie.

Mini-series and Serials: We will go with the Sci-Fi rule on TV Mini-series (one "night" equals an entry), on Serials (we'll go with an hour's worth per entry), provided they actually were theatrical serials. A serial episode is about 15-20 minutes, so an hour's worth counts as an entry. Four-15 minute ones or Three-20 minute episodes. You can round up. This goes for other shorts and compilations as well.

There are 3 Wild Cards for non-conforming films. These are ones that are close but may have some doubts about.

For fun, keep a running tally of "before they were famous" appearances in your list.

Please number your lists. Also, it is helpful to put a link to your list in your signature. This makes it easier for others to check out your list.

Please tally your totals including "new views" at the end of the challenge.

"I still don't understand what kinds of movies you are talking about."

This list is not exclusive nor definitive, but these are the most representative movies for the challenge:

Biker Films
Blaxploitation
Cannibal Films
Carsploitation
Cult Movies
Giallo films
Mondo films
Eco-Terror films
Nazisploitation
Rape / Revenge films
Sexploitation
Shocksploitation
Spaghetti Westerns
Women in Prison films
Martial Arts films
Eschploitation (religious end times)
Hixploitation/Moonshiners
Nunsploitation
Stoner Film
Vigilante films
Financial Bombs
Critical Bombs (Less than 20% Rotten Tomatoes or
Metacritic or less than 3.0 on IMDB, or IMDB Bottom 100 {Bottom 100 archive})
1930s and 1940s Cautionary Films
Juvenile Delinquent
60s Beach movies
Elvis
Films starring Rock Bands (or Rock stars that didn't become legit actors)
Depression era criminals
"Ozploitation (Australian exploitation)
"Foreign" Ripoff films (like Turkish cinema)
"Race" films (early films made specifically for the African-American market pre-1950)
Films Dealing with "race" (pre-1965)
MST3K version of a film,
"Condemned" by the Catholic National Legion of Decency
Bad Sequels to well-regarded films
Mildred Pierce-type "Women's pictures" from the 40s-60s
3-D films from the 90s and before
Mexican Wrestling films
Razzies
Pre-90s Post-Apocalyptic films (80s and before)





In the WIKI is a list of filmmakers and actors that by their very presence make a film "safe". While some of these people (actors especially) might have some exceptions in their credits (like Star Trek for William Shatner), generally films with the listed creative talent are safe for the challenge. Questions? Ask in the thread.



Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation?b-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2020
Code:
If a category is listed as "Optional", it does not need to be
filled to "complete" the checklist. There are 10 free spots you may apply to non-Optional categories.
As with other checklists, titles can count for multiple categories.

Some of these categories are so obscure we're giving 10 free spots of your choosing to fill in the list.

Watch one film from every decade of film history.
* 1890 - (insert film title here)(Optional)
* 1900 -(optional)
* 1910 -(optional)
* 1920 -(optional)
* 1930 -
* 1940 -
* 1950 -
* 1960 -
* 1970 -
* 1980 -
* 1990 -
* 2000 -
* 2010 -
Watch a film for each rating:
* G - (optional)
* PG -
* PG-13 - (optional)
* R -
* X (or NC-17) -
* Unrated (post-MPAA 1968) -

Watch films in at least three formats (DVD, BD, HD DVD, Laserdisc, TV, online, Streaming Netflix type, UMD, theater, iPod, VHS-sourced{VHS transferred to DVD-+R is fine}).
* First format, (insert format), (insert title).
* Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
* Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch a film in an actual Drive-in. (optional) (insert title)

Watch a film in the following genres:

Italian (or European) films of the following Genres:
* Giallo
* Sword & Sandal
* Spaghetti Western
* Cannibal Film
Martial Arts film:
* Bruce Lee-sploitation (Starring any variation on Bruce Li, Le, etc.)
* Hong Kong (or other Asian) film
* American film
* Any "Ninja" film
* Bonus* Actual Bruce Lee film
Asian Action Film
Biker Film
Stoner Film
Carsploitation Film
FADsploitation
Blaxploitation
Sexploitation:
* Any type
* Nudie Cutie
* Roughie
* 70s Porn
* Emmanuelle Film
* Teen Sex Comedy
Nunsploitation
Shocksploitation
Rape/Revenge Film
Vigilante Film
Women in Prison
Nazisploitation
Eschploitation (religious end times, or general religious exploitation)
Hixploitation/Moonshiners
Roadshow Exploitation/30s-40s "Cautionary" films
Juvenile Delinquent Film
60s Beach Movie
Film starring Musical Group or Music Star (that did not become a legit actor)
* *Bonus* Elvis film
Ozploitation
Mexican Wrestling Film
Foreign "Ripoff" film (such as Turkish cinema)
Eco-Terror Film
Pre-90s Post-Apocalyptic film
"Mondo" Film
Documentary ABOUT Exploitation/Drive-ins or those involved in their production
Video Nasty
Critical Bomb (Less than 20% Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic or IMDB Bottom 100 {Bottom 100 archive})
Financial Bomb
Razzie Winner or Nominee
MST3K/RiffTrax (or Cinematic Titanic) version of a film

Watch 3 Paycheck films, A.K.A. Nick Cage memorial. Films with once respected actors fallen on hard times.
* 1
* 2
* 3

Watch 10 films starring anyone from the actors safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5
* 6
* 7
* 8
* 9
* 10

Watch 10 films Directed/Produced by anyone from the directors/producers safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5
* 6
* 7
* 8
* 9
* 10
Watch 5 films from those in the Studio/Distributor safe list.
* 1
* 2
* 3
* 4
* 5
Safe Lists
The following lists are Automatic Safe lists. They are not definitive and there might be exceptions therein, especially concerning Distributors. Generally, the presence of those on the lists in an actual creative capacity (that is, more than just a cameo or bit part. For instance, Bruce Campbell appearing in Spider-Man does not make Spider-Man safe) is enough to make a film safe. Got more? Post them and I'll update the list. Obviously, films not including these participants are safe, too. Update: I added several new names to the actors list. Some of these actors appeared in actual big budget Hollywood fare, but most of their career was in B-Movies, then obviously discard the Big Hollywood movies and just watch the B's (For example, William Shatner. Ignore Star Trek movies but anything else is fair game. Or Patrick Swazye. Ghost is probably not right, but most of his other films were B-Movies).

Automatic Safe list:

Code:
Directors/Producers:



Code:
Actors:



Code:
Distributors/Studios:



Code:
(Some more theatrical ones, with samples of their output)
Old 03-09-20, 08:21 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
caligulathegod's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Grove City OH
Posts: 3,733
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: 11th Annual Drive-in/Exploitation?b-Movie Challenge. April 1-April 30, 2020
Well, I had planned on retiring but I've got this Al Adamson boxed set arriving soon. I keep getting pulled back in.
