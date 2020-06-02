The Lion King 2019
Wow! I never saw the original, in fact I didn't know anything about it, except it was about a lion(right?). I recently subscribed to Disney+ (7 day free trial) and saw this was available for viewing in UHD (4K) and was I surprised. Never before have I seen such clarity. And to think it is computer generated, I mean Wow! Most CGI has obvious traces of its origins. Not this! So real looking and well, just a great story.
If you haven't already, check out Disney Plus. Lots of good/great content. I mainly wanted to see The Mandorlian (which is Okay), but the Star Wars and Avengers movies in UHD is simply amazing.
