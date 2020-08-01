DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

DVD Talk Forum

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR theatrical releases from 2019 to the present and are always subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
January 7:
Crown Vic
Depraved
Girl On The Third Floor
Imprisoned
Joker
The Lighthouse
A Million Little Pieces
Mine 9
Primal
The Shed
Trespassers
Wrinkles The Clown

January 14:
3022
Becoming Nobody
Beyond The Law
Britt-Marie Was Here
Cyrano, My Love
The Death & Life Of John F. Donovan
Gemini Man
Give Me Liberty
Jexi
Line of Duty
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
Mister America
Piranhas
Running With The Devil

January 21:
The Addams Family (2019)
Black And Blue
Bluebird
Countdown
The Courier
I See You
Jay And Silent Bob Reboot
Pain And Glory
Sprinter
Zombieland: Doubletap

January 28:
Harriet
Midnight Traveler*
Mob Town
Ms. Purple*
Motherless Brooklyn
Parasite (2019)
Terminator: Dark Fate


February 4:
Arctic Dogs
Doctor Sleep
The Good Liar*
Grand Isle
Last Christmas
The Nightingale
Perfect (2019)*
Playing With Fire
Rabid (2019)
Ray & Liz*
Serendipity
Trauma Center
Waves*

February 11:
First Love (Hatsukoi)*
Ford v Ferrari*
The Great War
Greener Grass
Hell On The Border
Roma
Wild Nights With Emily

February 18:
21 Bridges
Frankie
Midway (2019)*
Scandalous: The Untold Story Of The National Enquirer

February 25:
End Of The Century
Jojo Rabbit*


March 3:
Dark Waters*
Ne Zha
Queen & Slim*

March 10:
Black Christmas (2019)*
Charlie's Angels (2019)*
Luz
Spies In Disguise*

March 17:
Richard Jewell*


April 21:
Ip Man 4: The Finale*


Unofficial / Rumored Dates:

March 17:
Jumanji: The Next Level

March 31:
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page!

The previous New Release Calendar can be found here.
