Family Guy Season 14 Odd Cover
Family Guy Season 14 Odd Cover
I just got a used copy of Family Guy season 14 and noticed something odd. The cover on my copy isn't like any other version I've ever seen. On my version, it's a bloody Family Guy logo surrounded by bubbles. The main characters are in the background looking horrified. Now, maybe it's because it's missing a slipcover, but I don't think so. Other versions I've seen has a naked Peter with a lolipop. I've also seen season 14 with, yet again, a naked Peter doing Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball, but on a giant marshmallow. I've also seen versions with the characters looking into an open grave. Yet another version I've seen is a crying Stewie holding a rose. It took a ton of searching on ebay to find even one that is like the version that I have.
What's going on ?
