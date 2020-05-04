DVD Talk Forum

Trying to make my own DVD case

DVD Talk Covers, Cases & Inserts

Trying to make my own DVD case

   
04-05-20, 07:58 AM
New Member
Join Date: Apr 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Trying to make my own DVD case
So I want to use these https://m.made-in-china.com/product/Double-DVD-Digi-Tray-for-2-Discs-C-W-B-DDVDDG-607020414.html stacked like in DVD boxsets I'd need about 7 of these with a DVD digi tray that holds one disc to make 15 how can I do this?
