DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
Recommended
Bedtime for Bonzo (Blu-ray)
by Jesse Skeen1951's Bedtime for Bonzo became a pop-culture reference 30 years later when its star Ronald Reagan became President of the United States. Reagan had a somewhat brief acting career before becoming president of the Screen Actors Guild and then pursing real politics as the governor of California and ultimate President. This lightweight, silly comedy was brought out as an embarrassing part of his past, sometimes calling him "Bonzo" as an insult. I remember it being shown a few times on independent TV stations shortly after Reagan took office, MCA also released it on tape that year but I never managed to see it until this Blu-Ray was put out. The premise is entertaining enough, with Reagan becoming a surrogate father to a "monkey" (actually a chimpanzee, while he's always called a mo...Read the entire review »
