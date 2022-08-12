DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

The Usual Suspects (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)

THE FILM:There are some thrillers that remain effective even if viewers know many of their secrets. Bryan Singer's The Usual Suspects is such a film. Even though I cannot recreate my first-viewing surprise when the film laid its cards on the table, the clever screenplay by Christopher McQuarrie; able direction by Singer in his second feature; and knockout performances from the diverse cast cement the film as one of the best thrillers of the 1990s. Who is Keyser Soze? The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI try to find out after they discover dozens of bodies on a ship in San Pedro Bay in what appears to be a drug heist gone wrong. Roger "Verbal" Kint (Kevin Spacey) is one of only two survivors and recounts the events leading up to the massacre. Several weeks earlier, Kint and fellow criminals Michael McManus (Stephen Baldwin), Fred Fenster (Benicio del Toro) and T