DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 5th, 2022
Recommended
Planes, Trains and Automobiles - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: A few months ago, I took a bus trip to Boston with some friends to catch a weekend sporting event. The first bus had broken down, the second bus (and its driver) had missed picking up some additional passengers three different times, and we spent approximately nine hours on the road for what should have been a five hour trip. We got to the hotel to find we were overbooked and our group was split into two hotels. After a short night, en route to the stadium the next day, we were sideswiped by an ambulance that took our side view mirror off with them. Fortunately, we were able to get back home safely. It may be easy to look at how crappy the trip was, but the experience of the trip itself has left us with a shared, slightly unique experience that was more memorable than the event we were going to see. It's the journey and the experience that helps make Planes, Trains &a...Read the entire review »
Escape From Alcatraz (4KUHD) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The fifth and final collaboration between director Don Siegel and leading man Clint Eastwood was 1979's Escape From Alcatraz, based on the book of the same name from J. Campbell Bruce that takes on a real life escape from the titular island prison that took place in 1962.Set in 1960, the film follows a man named Frank Morris (played by Eastwood) who, after busting out of a few other facilities, is locked away at Alcatraz, the prison island off the coast of San Francisco. Upon his arrival, The Warden (Patrick McGoohan) lets him know in no uncertain terms that no one has ever successfully escape from Alcatraz and that he doesn't except anyone ever well as the security is just that type. While The Warden talks to Morris in his office, the prison's latest addition sneaks a pair of nail clippers from his desk.As time passes, Morris meets a few of his ...Read the entire review »
