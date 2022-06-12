DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 5th, 2022

Planes, Trains and Automobiles - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: A few months ago, I took a bus trip to Boston with some friends to catch a weekend sporting event. The first bus had broken down, the second bus (and its driver) had missed picking up some additional passengers three different times, and we spent approximately nine hours on the road for what should have been a five hour trip. We got to the hotel to find we were overbooked and our group was split into two hotels. After a short night, en route to the stadium the next day, we were sideswiped by an ambulance that took our side view mirror off with them. Fortunately, we were able to get back home safely. It may be easy to look at how crappy the trip was, but the experience of the trip itself has left us with a shared, slightly unique experience that was more memorable than the event we were going to see. It's the journey and the experience that helps make Planes, Trains &a...Read the entire review »