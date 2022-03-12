DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 2nd, 2022

Assassination (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Emilio Miraglia's 1967 film Assassination (not to be confused with the Charles Bronson vehicle of the same name from 1987!) stars the late, great Henry Silva as a man named John Chandler. When we first meet John, he's in prison, visited by his lovely wife Barbara (Evelyn Stewart), when they learn that a last minute pardon they were hoping to receive has not been approved and that he's to be put to death in the electric chair. Moments later, that's exactly what happens.A few day later, Barbara meets up with her lawyer and goes over John's will. She doesn't inherit much in the way of cash and is upset to learn that the home she shared with her late husband has been, quite puzzlingly, left to his brother, Philip, who Barbara didn't even know existed. Even more confusing is the fact that Philip doesn't live anywhere near them and currently resides in Africa....Read the entire review »