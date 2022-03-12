DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Recommended
Assassination (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Emilio Miraglia's 1967 film Assassination (not to be confused with the Charles Bronson vehicle of the same name from 1987!) stars the late, great Henry Silva as a man named John Chandler. When we first meet John, he's in prison, visited by his lovely wife Barbara (Evelyn Stewart), when they learn that a last minute pardon they were hoping to receive has not been approved and that he's to be put to death in the electric chair. Moments later, that's exactly what happens.A few day later, Barbara meets up with her lawyer and goes over John's will. She doesn't inherit much in the way of cash and is upset to learn that the home she shared with her late husband has been, quite puzzlingly, left to his brother, Philip, who Barbara didn't even know existed. Even more confusing is the fact that Philip doesn't live anywhere near them and currently resides in Africa....Read the entire review »
Violent Night
by Jeff NelsonThe holiday genre is a wild one that filmmakers continue to take in countless directions. Christmas comes in the form of joyous comedies for some, but others twist it into a horror flick. Tommy Wirkola's Violent Night seeks to draw on both the humor and the brutality in the holiday, producing a hilarious crowd-pleaser with loads of violence.Jason Lightstone (Alex Hassell) and his estranged wife, Linda (Alexis Louder), go to his family mansion for the Christmas holiday along with their daughter, Trudy (Leah Brody). The family might have an abundance of decorations lining their home, but they're severely lacking in holiday spirit. The family fights over the wealth and power of matriarch Gertrude (Beverly D'Angelo), even though she's become jaded with most of them....Read the entire review »
