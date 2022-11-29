DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 28th, 2022

The Infernal Affairs Trilogy (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movies:There was a period of time where the Infernal Affairs Trilogy, debuting on domestic Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection, was reasonably well known thanks to the fact that it was the inspiration for Martin Scorcesse's The Departed. For those not in the know, Scorcese's critically acclaimed film is a remake of these three pictures that came out of Hong Kong a few years before. If Scorcese's movie gets a few interested film buffs to check out the trilogy, so much the better as they really are excellent films.Here's a look at how the movies play out.Infernal Affairs:When the first movie begins, Chan Wing Yan (Tony Leung) and Lau Kin Ming (Andy Lau) are training to become police officers. Chan Wing Yan is kicked out of the academy so that he can be used as an undercover operative and before you know it, he's working as a mol...Read the entire review »