DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 28th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,083
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Outer Limits: Season One (reissue) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVSeason One of The Outer Limits was first released to Blu-ray by Kino in March 2018 with an SRP of $99.95. The set was reissued in September, though not significantly reduced in price, to $89.95. Usually when TV shows are reissued on DVD or Blu-ray their price drops dramatically and the packaging often changes, so it's not clear what Kino's reasoning is here. Regardless, it has been reissued and thus worth reviewing. For the unacquainted, The Outer Limits was a one-hour (primarily) science fiction anthology series that ran on ABC for a season-and-a-half, from September 1963 to January 1965. At the time ABC was by far the least-watched of the major TV networks; its shows rarely won their time slots and only two ABC programs, The Patty Duke Show (at #18) and The Donna Reed Show (at #16) made the Top 20, ratings-wise. Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone had ...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
The Infernal Affairs Trilogy (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movies:There was a period of time where the Infernal Affairs Trilogy, debuting on domestic Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection, was reasonably well known thanks to the fact that it was the inspiration for Martin Scorcesse's The Departed. For those not in the know, Scorcese's critically acclaimed film is a remake of these three pictures that came out of Hong Kong a few years before. If Scorcese's movie gets a few interested film buffs to check out the trilogy, so much the better as they really are excellent films.Here's a look at how the movies play out.Infernal Affairs:When the first movie begins, Chan Wing Yan (Tony Leung) and Lau Kin Ming (Andy Lau) are training to become police officers. Chan Wing Yan is kicked out of the academy so that he can be used as an undercover operative and before you know it, he's working as a mol...Read the entire review »
