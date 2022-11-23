DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022
Highly Recommended
Married to the Mob: Fun City Editions (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: It's taken a long time for me to fully appreciate Jonathan Demme as the major filmmaker that he is. Movies like The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia were inescapable during my pre-teen and early teenager years. And I liked them, sure, but they were like fluoride in the water. Easy to take for granted.Also, I initially watched Demme's signature run of '80s flicks when I was too young to appreciate their originality. Something Wild and Stop Making Sense were just... weird....Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Blood Beast Terror (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Vernon Sewell for Tigon in 1968, The Blood Beast Terror (also known under the even more salacious title of Blood Beast From Hell) features a lot of highly regarded members of the vintage British horror scene of the day but fails to hit the heights of other more highly regarded efforts from Hammer, Amicus and even Tigon's own output like Witchfinder General. It does, however, have enough going for it that fans of British horror will want to check it out, if only to decide for themselves.The storyline is set in Victorian times where a killer is afoot on the streets of London, leaving young men dead and drained of all of their blood. Obviously the powers that be want to put a stop to this and so Inspector Quennell (Peter Cushing) is called in to investigate the murders and see if he can put together the pieces of this bizarre puzzle. A few cl...Read the entire review »
