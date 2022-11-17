DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 16th, 2022

Fall (Blu-ray)

by Jesse Skeen This movie had me sold just on the basis of its setting being a 2,000 foot TV transmission tower. The Sacramento TV market is served by several towers of that height located in the town of Walnut Grove between Sacramento and Stockton. Even with the quality of content from TV stations these days being in the toilet, I still can't help but look up at the towers whenever I go by. Same goes for transmission towers in other areas, such as San Francisco's famous Sutro Tower. That said, the thought of going to the top of those things to work on them terrifies me, and I certainly wouldn't put myself through that to keep any of today's TV on the air. The main setting of the movie Fall is a fictitious tower, one that was set up in the middle of a desert seemingly in Arizona. First questio...Read the entire review »