DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

Paravision Dreams: The Golden Age 3-D Films of Pine and Thomas (Blu-ray)

by Jesse Skeen rnAlthough much of the industry hoped that home 3D viewing would be popular from the likes of modern superhero and animated movies, us real film buffs were more excited by the prospect of classic 3D films from the 1950s being seen at home for the first time. More than ten years later, the industry has largely written home 3D off as a "failure" while die-hards like myself press on with whatever we can get. A bright spot has been that a good number of 50s titles have indeed been issued on 3D Blu-Ray, some with limited availability, and most of them made possible by Bob Furmanek and 3-D Film Archive. They restored the three Paramount movies included here, which have previously been issued individually but went out of print rather quickly. This new "Paravision Dreams" set gives those who missed th...Read the entire review »