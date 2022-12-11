DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 11th, 2022
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Daddy Longlegs (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeDaddy Longlegs: The Safdie brothers' (Uncut Gems) first jointly directed full-length picture, Daddy Longlegs (2009) seems designed to create intense anxiety in parents and those without kids alike. Semi-autobiographical elements ferry this mostly naturalistic, feckless drama through its uncomfortable paces, creating a lasting, troubling, heart-felt imprint. Things start oddly as Lenny (Ronald Bronstein) appears to have some difficulty ordering a hot-dog at a New York deli. He wants a foot-long, which they don't have, so he settles for two regular dogs; communicating his choice of toppings seems cumbersome too. After dropping his dogs on the grass in the park, he lies down laughing. Who is this moron? He sure doesn't seem to fit into the world, it would seem by intent. Stakes are raised uncomfortably high only when he...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Blind Fury (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:Blind Fury is as close as Hollywood got to make their own version of the Zatoichi legend. The smooth and calm charisma of the blind samurai who is a meager and humble warrior, who helps those in need by making his adversaries drop their defenses upon the sight of a seemingly harmless and weak blind man is translated with an eye for style and efficiency. For a late 1980s production of such a project, Rutger Hauer ends up being the perfect choice to bring this archetype to the western audience, explored in the form of Nick Parker, a Vietnam vet who was blinded after an attack during the war and was conveniently trained by the local swordsmen to fight using his non-sight senses. Hauer could certainly be a stoic presence who could communicate a vast array of emotions with a simple look. But he could also easily bring out a mischievous and dark side. That's why ...Read the entire review »
