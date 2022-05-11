DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 4th, 2022

Cure - Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Written and directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 1997\'s Cure is set in the director\'s native Japan and is centered around a detective with the local police department named Kenichi Takabe (KÅji Yakusho). His job is stressful and his home life less than ideal, as his wife (Anna Nakagawa) has some mental health issues.When a string of murders occurs, each of the victims with a giant letter "X" carved into their neck, he\'s tasked with trying to find and apprehend the killer. If that weren\'t enough for him to deal with, the killer seems to be a different person each time, with the presumed murderers caught shortly after each killing, right near the location of each respective murder, each one confessing to the killing but without an obvious motive of explanation. To get to the bottom of this, Takabe teams up with Sakuma (Tsuyoshi Ujiki), a psychologist, and they soo...Read the entire review »