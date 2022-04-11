DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

La Llorona - Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Jayro Bustamante, who co-wrote with Lisandro Sanchez, 2019's La Llorona introduces us to General Enrique Monteverde (Julio DÃ*az). Early in the film, he is on trial, accused of masterminding the genocide of the Mayan natives of Guatemala during his stint as the country's president in the early eighties. Monteverde is, at this point in his life, an old man and he is not in the best of health. He shares a home with Carmen (Margarita Kenefic), his wife, their daughter Natalia (Sabrina De La Hoz) and their granddaughter Sara (Ayla-Elea Hurtado). A maid named Valeriana (MarÃ*a TelÃ³n) lives on set as well, as do a few other servants. The Monteverde does not want for money, they live a very comfortable life, at least in terms of material possessions and wealth.As the start date of the trial looms heavy over Enrique's head, he starts hearing the sou...Read the entire review »