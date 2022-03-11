DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

Doctor Death, Seeker of Souls (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV "Not even you could dream up a story like this!" Even measured against the low bar set by independently made horror films of the early â70s, Doctor Death, Seeker of Souls (1973) is quite bad, but also so loopy that it has a dogged charm. John Considine's amusing performance as the title character is equal parts Vincent Price and Dwight Schrute, while producers Sal Ponti (who wrote the script) and Eddie Saeta (who also directed) must have called in some favors, as they cast a dizzying mix of talent, most memorably and oddly Three Stooges front man Moe Howard in his final film appearance. Laura (Jo Morrow), the beautiful, beloved wife of Fred Saunders (Barry Coe), dies in hospital, despite the best efforts of his doctor friend, Greg Vaughn (Stewart Moss)...Read the entire review »