DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 1st, 2022

Dirty Dancing 4K UHD (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Dirty Dancing: 17-year-old Frances "Baby" Houseman (an otherworldly Jennifer Grey) tries to enjoy a final summer at a Catskills resort before starting the life her parents want her to live; joining the Peace Corps, going to college to earn a degree both prestigious and progressive, and marrying rich. When cock-of-the-walk dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze in a steely turn) struts on by, first seeming like a mere ne'er-do-well before we learn of his staff position, Baby gets a little weak in the knees; her coming of age story coming to life to hits from the '60s and contemporary pop songs from the movie soundtrack, which as you've all guessed by now, is Dirty Dancing, here in a 35th Anniversary edition. Dirty Dancing originally debuted in 1987, when I, as a lonely and luckless high-school senior, had nobody to take to the movies. Since this swoony romance wasn't o...Read the entire review »