DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 28th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Army of Darkness - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray [SteelBook] (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: There's a reason why there are five reviews of variants of Army of Darkness, the final film in the Evil Dead trilogy, just in the same way there was an outcry to have a final film for the Evil Dead trilogy. People enjoy the way the lead character is equal parts larger than life in his braggadocio and sometimes lacking in his pragmatism. It scares the heck out of you one moment and makes you laugh the next. And it found the right mix of elements in each of the films to launch some careers in the process. Anyway, Army was co-written by Sam and Ivan Raimi (Drag Me to Hell) co-wrote the film, with the former directing. Compared to the previous two films, Ash (Bruce Campbell,
Highly Recommended
Lost Highway - Criterion Collection 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:A decidedly bizarre mix of horror, noir and surrealism, David Lynch's 1997 picture Lost Highway begins with the story of a man named Fred (Bill Pullman) and his wife Renee (Patricia Arquette). He's a saxophone player in an avant-garde jazz band. They share a nice house together in Hollywood. Things seem okay on the surface but Fred has strange nightmares and doesn't seem to quite trust Renee, even when he's having sex with her. Their life gets rocked a bit when, one morning, she finds an envelope outside containing a video tape. They put it into their VCR and realize that it's footage someone shot of the exterior of their home. They're weirded out, but don't panic. When a second tape is delivered and shows not just the exterior but the interior too, as well as footage of them sleeping, they call the cops who can find no evidence of anyone trying to break in.
