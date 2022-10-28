DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 27th, 2022

Happy Birthday to Me (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by none other than J. Lee Thompson in 1981, Happy Birthday To Me is centered around the The Crawford Academy, an ivy league-esque private school. Here, the various students attend classes and socialize, just as you'd expect them to. The so-called 'Top Ten' are the popular kid. Some find love, some don't, it's fairly typical school 'stuff' until someone starts killing people off.The cops do what they can to try and find out who the killer is and why he or she is doing what they're doing. Meanwhile, a student named Virginia Wainright (Melissa Sue Anderson), one of the 'Top Ten,' starts to suffer a series of panic attacks and flashbacks that not only tie into her past, but also the school's present predicament.Happy Birthday To Me is as entertaining as it is predictable. It won't take an especially seasoned slasher movie fanatic t...Read the entire review »