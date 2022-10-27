DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
Recommended
Fuck the Devil + Fuck the Devil 2: Return of the Fucker (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movies: AGFA and Bleeding Skull have teamed up to release a shot-on-VHS slasher duology that should warm the cockles of any gorehound's heart. The memorably titled Fuck the Devil and Fuck the Devil 2: Return of the Fucker were made by a German twenty-year-old, Michael Pollklesener, with his family and friends in 1990 and '91. In a nutshell, these short films concern an evil spirit who is unleashed when someone pops a haunted copy of Sam Raimi's Evil Dead II into their VCR. After trying to possess a baby, the spirit leaps to a rat-tail-sporting, Evil Dead II T shirt-wearing teen (played by Pollklesener, naturally). The teen dons a creepy old man mask, becomes "The Fucker,"...Read the entire review »
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerJonathan Kent (Jack Dylan Grazer) gets along great with his parents, but...c'mon, reporters?! Couldn't at least one of them get a job that'd give him some bragging rights at middle school? And how can investigating some sub-dishwater-in-dullness story about ant hiveminds or whatever keep his dad (Travis Willingham) away from home for weeks at a time? It's one thing to be a snooze and a half, but you think the guy could at least make it to one of Jonathan's baseball games once in a while.
Sick
by Jeff NelsonThe coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic heavily impacted the moviemaking industry, but it has also already made its way into the storytelling itself. Scream creator Kevin Williamson and co-writer Katelyn Crabb boldly set a cat-and-mouse slasher during the height of the pandemic with Sick. It aims for the wit and the mystery of the Wes Craven-directed classic, but with social commentary on the height of the pandemic. Sick is an evocative, taut slasher with heart-pounding results.Set in April 2020, Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her friend, Miri (Bethlehem Million), are trying to cope with the sudden changes to their lives as a result of the pandemic. They're in college and are disappointed that their journeys of self-discovery are brought to a halt. Neverthe...Read the entire review »
