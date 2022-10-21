DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 20th, 2022
Highly Recommended
In Bruges (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Martin McDonagh's In Bruges is certainly not the typical film about hitmen. This dark comedy/drama features some very hilarious, very un-PC dialogue, but under its rowdy exterior are some affecting, emotional scenes and themes of absolution and atonement. Hired guns Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) are sent by their handler Harry (Ralph Fiennes) to Bruges, Belgium, after a botched job. Although Harry insists it is a "fairytale fucking place," Ray thinks it is a "shit hole" and cannot wait to return home. While awaiting marching orders, Ken attempts to keep Ray out of trouble and appease Harry. Ray takes a liking to a local drug dealer cum movie production assistant, Chloe (Clemence Poesy), and struggles with the guilt of his previous sins. The city is its own character, serving as both a charming background and active participant in the lives o...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I had known coming into the film one of the gimmicks behind Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, but wanted to experience it for myself to see what it is and sure enough, it's fun, but hadn't the animated family film with martial arts been done before, several times in fact? Kung Fu Panda had it done and buried awhile back, but here we are doing old things with new wrinkles I guess. Rob Minkoff (The Lion King) is lead director from a screenplay written by Ed Stone and Nate Hopper, with additional credits to Mel Brooks, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor and Alan Uger. And if that quintet sounds familiar to you, it's because they wrote Blazing Saddles, so yes, this is a loose tribute to the 1974 classic, with nods to the 1990s Se...Read the entire review »
