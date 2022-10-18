DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 17th, 2022
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 17th, 2022
Recommended
Hudson Hawk (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:In Hudson Hawk, 1991 film directed by Michael Lehmann from a screenplay by Steven E. de Souza (based on a story by Bruce Willis and Robert Kraft), Bruce Willis stars as Eddie "The Hawk" Hawkins. He was once the world's most famous cat burglar but then he got caught and, well, he did a decade or so of hard time to pay for his crimes. Now that he's a free man once again, Eddie says he's going to stay on the straight and narrow. No more crime for him! But you know where this is going, right?Eddie's partner and pal, Tommy Five-Tone (Danny Aiello), is in trouble. He's being blackmailed by the mob and the F.B.I. both of whom have got some pretty heavy dirt on him that he'd prefer not be exposed. What do they want in return? The theft of three paintings done by Leonardo DaVinci, currently held in the world's most prestigious art museum. And who does Tommy need ...Read the entire review »
