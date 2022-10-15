DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 14th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Return of the Living Dead (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner"...and I know you're here because I can smell your brains!" Blu-ray (2016)
Recommended
Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Just in time for Halloween, Paramount Studios bundles together all seven of the Paranormal Activity movies, including Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin, which is exclusive to this collection, and a fairly sprawling documentary on the series titled Unknown Dimension: The Story Of Paranormal Activity. Each film, with the exception of Next Of Kin, is offered up in its original theatrical version as well as its extended cut, which is a nice touch, although those expecting loads of extra features may be ultimately disappointed. But before we get into that, let's go over the movies themselves.Paranormal Activity:The first movie in the series, from 2007, was written and directed by Oren Peli and made for fifteen grand using his own home as the movie's solitary location. Paranormal Activity has much in common with a p...Read the entire review »
