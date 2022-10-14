DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 13th, 2022

Indecent Proposal (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM:English director Adrian Lyne is no stranger to erotic thrillers, having directed Fatal Attraction and 9 1/2 Weeks. He took a detour into more straightforward material with Jacob's Ladder before returning to the genre with Indecent Proposal, which "won" the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Picture in 1993. Based on Jack Engelhard's 1988 novel and written for the screen by Amy Holden Jones, Indecent Proposal may have a lurid premise, but it never really lives up to its potential. Despite the buzzy tender at the heart of the film, Indecent Proposal is often dull, despite strong performances from Woody Harrelson, Demi Moore and Robert Redford. While it may hav...Read the entire review »