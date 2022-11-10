DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 10th, 2022

Kamikaze Hearts (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Juliet Bashore after meeting adult film star Tigr on a film set in San Francisco, 1986's Kamikaze Hearts explores her relationship with fellow adult film star Sharon Mitchell. The end result is a fascinating blend of fiction and non-fiction, a film that feels very much like a documentary but which isn't quite an actual documentary. In short, it is, like its two subjects, a bit complicated.When the movie opens, we see a close up shot of Tigr, her bleach blonde mullet clearly anchoring this movie in the era in which it was made Tigr speaks to the camera quite enthusiastically about her first impressions of Mitchell, at which point we cut to Mitchell herself in the back of a taxi cab on her way to the set of her latest adult film production. Cut back to Tigr talking about how her relationship with Mitchell changed her as a person and how she wanted...Read the entire review »