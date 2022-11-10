DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 10th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Kamikaze Hearts (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Juliet Bashore after meeting adult film star Tigr on a film set in San Francisco, 1986's Kamikaze Hearts explores her relationship with fellow adult film star Sharon Mitchell. The end result is a fascinating blend of fiction and non-fiction, a film that feels very much like a documentary but which isn't quite an actual documentary. In short, it is, like its two subjects, a bit complicated.When the movie opens, we see a close up shot of Tigr, her bleach blonde mullet clearly anchoring this movie in the era in which it was made Tigr speaks to the camera quite enthusiastically about her first impressions of Mitchell, at which point we cut to Mitchell herself in the back of a taxi cab on her way to the set of her latest adult film production. Cut back to Tigr talking about how her relationship with Mitchell changed her as a person and how she wanted...Read the entire review »
Amsterdam
by Oktay Ege KozakJust like Chinatown, the city of Amsterdam in Amsterdam isn't as relevant to the title as what it represents. Chinatown represents an unknown and incomprehensible evil in people, while Amsterdam stands for forces of camaraderie that fight against such incomprehensible evil. The city is the backdrop for the intimate bond and love between two World War I veterans, the aloof doctor Burt (Christian Bale) and his steadfast best friend Harold (John David Washington), as well as a free spirit of a nurse named Valerie (Margot Robbie, whose grounded performance keeps the character from coming across as a manic pixie dream girl).Leaving the ugliness and senseless carnage of the war, the trio finds solace in Amsterdam, using the city's name as a signifier of peace and love. The chemistry between the three actors and writer/director David O. Russell's love for his characters makes it a joy...Read the entire review »
