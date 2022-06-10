DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

Batman - The Long Halloween: Deluxe Edition (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner For as far back as anyone can remember, the mob has had a chokehold on crime in Gotham City. But then the freakshow rolled in: a murderous clown, an undead golem in the sewers, a wee Cockney bloke who won't stop quoting Alice in Wonderland, some kind of plant lady with a superhuman thrall over men, and the list drones on and on from there. Mobsters from the old school like Carmine Falcone have a name for it, sneering at all the costumed nutjobs who are wreaking havoc in Gotham these days: the long Halloween.

Terror Squad (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Peter Maris, the same man who gave us Delirium and Land Of Doom, and written by noted comic book scribe Mark Verheiden, who wrote the scripts for projects like Time Cop, The Mask, and the 2019 Swamp Thing series, 1987's Terror Squad opens in Libya where a terrorist type is delivering an impassioned anti-American speech at a rally. The crowd eats it up and before you know it, Old Glory has been set ablaze.From here, a quartet of Libyan terrorists sneak their way into the United States Of America and heads towards a nuclear power plant in Indiana. A few students at the nearby Kokomo High School find themselves staying after school in detention. Will this be important later? Yes, but before then, local top cop Chief Rawlings (Chuck Connors), with some help from Deputy Brown (Ken Foree) finds out about the terro...