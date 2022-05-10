DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Le Corbeau (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Henri-Georges Clouzot in 1943 from a script that the director co-wrote with Louis Chavance, Le Corbeau (or The Raven in English), was quite controversial upon its release in France but has since been properly recognized as the excellent piece of challenging filmmaking that it is.The story takes place in a French town dubbed "anywhere" in the movie. Hhere, someone identifying themselves only as 'Le Corbeau' is sending scathing letters to Doctor Remy Germain (Pierre Fresnay) of carrying out a clandestine affair with a woman named Laura Vorzet (Micheline Francey), the beautiful, and much younger, wife of one Doctor Michel Vorzet (Pierre Larquey), an aging psychiatrist. On top of that, the writer also accuses Germain of discretely conducting abortions, an act which is very much agains the law. From here, the letters spread, the writer send...Read the entire review »
Sound of Metal (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: When word of Sound of Metal first came out I was a little skeptical of the film, not for what it was about but it was in that vein of films designed to win a bunch of awards, led by its charismatic, capable star from Rogue One in Riz Ahmed. But the old guy who likes heavy metal was more inclined to give Sound of Metal a try and brother, I'm glad I did. Darius Marder had previously written The Place Beyond the Pines but Sound was his directing debut, co-writing the script with Pines director Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine). Sound gives us Ahmed as Ruben, a drummer in a heavy metal band who travels with singer Lou (Olivia Cooke,
