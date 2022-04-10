DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 3rd, 2022

The Cop (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Yves Boisset in 1970, Un condÃ© (or, simply, The Cop in English), starts with the killing of a man named Roger Dassa (Pierre Massimi) who, after not agreeing to sell drugs in his bar, is beaten to death by the thugs in the employ of a mobster named Tavernier, also known as âThe Mandarin.' The main thug responsible for the murder is Georgy Beausourire (Henri Garcin) and he and his crew aren't content to just kill Roger. Once they're done with him, they track down his sister HÃ©lÃ¨ne (FranÃ§oise Fabian) and beat her to death as well.Unfortunately, for Georgy and his gang, Roger had some pretty bad-ass friends who aren't anything but furious about his murder. Enter Dan Rover (Gianni Garko) and Raymond Aulnay (Rufus), two army friends from Roger's stint in the military in Africa. They set up a plan to hire a hitman named Viletti (Michel...Read the entire review »