DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 3rd, 2022
Recommended
The Cop (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Yves Boisset in 1970, Un condÃ© (or, simply, The Cop in English), starts with the killing of a man named Roger Dassa (Pierre Massimi) who, after not agreeing to sell drugs in his bar, is beaten to death by the thugs in the employ of a mobster named Tavernier, also known as âThe Mandarin.' The main thug responsible for the murder is Georgy Beausourire (Henri Garcin) and he and his crew aren't content to just kill Roger. Once they're done with him, they track down his sister HÃ©lÃ¨ne (FranÃ§oise Fabian) and beat her to death as well.Unfortunately, for Georgy and his gang, Roger had some pretty bad-ass friends who aren't anything but furious about his murder. Enter Dan Rover (Gianni Garko) and Raymond Aulnay (Rufus), two army friends from Roger's stint in the military in Africa. They set up a plan to hire a hitman named Viletti (Michel...Read the entire review »
Evil Dead Trap 2: Hideki (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeEvil Dead Trap 2: Hideki: If you'll indulge me, I first saw Evil Dead Trap back in the VSOM days. VSOM was Video Search Of Miami, a company that basically made duplicates of foreign movies you couldn't find in the western world, and I'm pretty sure I saw Evil Dead Trap on one of their cassettes, probably in a 4x3 ratio, and with no subtitles. I didn't understand it, but it sure was interesting. I felt I had better bone up with a re-watch before tackling Evil Dead Trap 2: Hideki and luckily found it streaming on Amazon, and watched it literally the night before getting my screener for the sequel. Seeing Evil Dead Trap in its proper aspect ratio with subtitles revealed it to be a nonsensical pastiche/homage to Dario Argento and Lucio Fulci, with a shocking snuff scene, some style-above-substance set-pieces, and a truly loopy ending. I don't know that watching it ...Read the entire review »
