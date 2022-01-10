DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 30th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 30th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movies:Paramount goes back to the Star Trek well with this new set, a new collection reissuing the six original theatrical films from the franchise on UHD for the first time and on remastered Blu-ray (and following a steelbook release that really isn't that oldâ¦ but which contained only the first four movies, making this a bit irritating, and understandably so, for those who put money down on that earlier offering). There isn't much here at all in terms of new extra features, but the presentation quality is very strong across the board. But first, the moviesâ¦Star Trek: The Motion Pictureirected by Robert Wise and released in 1979, Star Trek: The Motion Picture is set in the 23rd century and the story begins when the Starfleet's Epsilon 9 monitoring station discovers an alien presence inside an energy cloud heading to Earth. A trio of...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Turning Point (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA good, not great film noir-crime drama directed by William Dieterle and starring William Holden, Edmond O'Brien, and Alexis Smith, The Turning Point (1952) is handsomely made if overly familiar. Its story revolves around an independent investigation and hearings concerning organized crime in an unnamed American city, a premise so popular in the 1950s that it became a kind of sub-genre all its own. Because such films were not expensive to produce, they became fodder of myriad B-pictures (notably by Columbia and Allied Artists), especially later in the decade, and even turned up on TV shows like Deadline and M Squad. The Turning Point is pretty good but not on the level of the best such films, such as Robert Wise's The Captive City (also 1952) and The Enforcer, a superior Humphrey Bogart vehicle released the year before with a similar plot and concerns...Read the entire review »
