DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 29th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Natural Enemies (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer"The American family is dying anyway. Without your help."The Movie: Is Paul Steward going to murder his family and himself? As he wakes to a grey Connecticut morning, he loads a .22 rifle and starts planning (or is it just fantasizing?) to do just that.Natural Enemies, the debut fiction feature from writer-director-editor Jeff Kanew (adpated from a novel by Julius Horwitz), is wildly different from the hit '80s comedies for which he is probably best known, Revenge of the Nerds and Troop Beverly Hills. The tone here is more self-consciously modeled on Ingmar Bergman's masterpiece of spousal strife,
Recommended
One Potato, Two Potato (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenRacism has been an ugly part of American history, but in the 1960s more films were calling it out. The subject of interracial romance and marriage, which was still illegal in some states then, was a popular topic most famously in 1967's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner but this small and short film (named after the children's game that the main character's daughter is seen playing in a schoolyard) tackled it three years earlier and much more seriously. Julie (Barbara Barrie) and her daughter Ellen Mary (Marti Mericka) have been left behind by Ellen's father Joe (Richard Mulligan, in an early role) as he simply disappears from their lives. They seem to get on well enough- Julie is gainfully employed and early in the film meets...Read the entire review »
Drive (1997) - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Not to be confused with the Nicholas Winding Refn movie of the same name from 2011, 1997's Drive, directed by Steve Wang, introduces us to Toby Wong (Mark Dacascos), a martial arts expert who has been technologically enhanced to make him the ultimate ass kicker. We see this first hand when he takes down some bad guys in the opening scene. From here, he winds up at a dive bar in Los Angeles where he meets aspiring musician Malik Brody (Kadeem Hardison), just as some more bad guys show up only to once again get slaughtered by Wong.In quick need of an escape route, Wong winds up taking Malik hostage to a certain extent, forcing him to drive him out of the city in his car to escape from those chasing him down. It's here that Wong explains to Brody his situation. As the bad guys, led by Vic Madison (John Pyper-Ferguson) working for the mysterious Mr. Lau (Jam...Read the entire review »
