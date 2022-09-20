DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 19th, 2022

Mysterious Island of Beautiful Women (aka Island of Sister Theresa) (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Mysterious Island Of Beautiful Women: This movie should not be confused with either the original Jules Verne novel or any of the other cinematic Mysterious Island interpretations. No, as you'll note, this is the Mysterious Island Of Beautiful Women. Thanks, I suppose, go to Kino Lorber (kind of one of my favorite labels these days) for digging up another Made For TV Movie that would have adequately killed a Saturday evening in December 1979, when it was released on an unsuspecting public. Those were indeed the days. Directed by stalwart TV master Joseph Pevney, (maybe best known for Star Trek) and starring Peter Lawford, Steven Keats and Jamie Lyn Bauer, Mysterious Island Of Beautiful Women tells the story of a mysterious island inhabited, in part, by a rather small 'tribe' of beautiful women, as well as a somewhat larger tribe of savage men known as 'headchopp...Read the entire review »