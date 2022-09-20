DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 19th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 19th, 2022
Recommended
You Cant Kill Meme (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Director Hayley Garrigus's 2021 documentary You Can't Kill Meme is part sociology lesson and part character study. It explores the idea of "meme magic," which is a concept adopted by the alt-right posters in the 4chan message board community to imbue their use of catchy meme images (like Pepe the Frog and Ebola-Chan) with the mystical power to bring real-world change.Garrigus narrates the doc in a lo-fi style reminiscent of a Youtube instructional (or conspiracy theory) video as she alternately charts the development of meme magic's cultural influence and uses her personal relocation to Las Vegas as an opportunity to talk with people for whom outsider ideologies have great appeal. This includes right-wing memesters but it also includes pr...Read the entire review »
Kamen Rider: The Movie 1972-1988 (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerAs indomitable a fixture of Japanese pop culture as Kamen Rider has been for so much of the past half-century, the long-running tokusatsu series has remained elusive on home video on these shores. The DVD era was limited to a collection of Kamen Rider V3 as well as Tokyo Shock's release of The First, and the most recent of those arrived fifteen years ago. It wasn't until this past January that the tides started to turn, as Shout Factory brought Kamen Rider Zero-One to Blu-ray. Kuuga is to follow shortly after this writing, and Media Blasters has
Rent It
Mysterious Island of Beautiful Women (aka Island of Sister Theresa) (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeMysterious Island Of Beautiful Women: This movie should not be confused with either the original Jules Verne novel or any of the other cinematic Mysterious Island interpretations. No, as you'll note, this is the Mysterious Island Of Beautiful Women. Thanks, I suppose, go to Kino Lorber (kind of one of my favorite labels these days) for digging up another Made For TV Movie that would have adequately killed a Saturday evening in December 1979, when it was released on an unsuspecting public. Those were indeed the days. Directed by stalwart TV master Joseph Pevney, (maybe best known for Star Trek) and starring Peter Lawford, Steven Keats and Jamie Lyn Bauer, Mysterious Island Of Beautiful Women tells the story of a mysterious island inhabited, in part, by a rather small 'tribe' of beautiful women, as well as a somewhat larger tribe of savage men known as 'headchopp...Read the entire review »
