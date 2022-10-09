DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 9th, 2022

The Burned Barns (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irector Jean Chapot's 1973 film, The Burned Barns (or Les granges brÃ»lÃ©es in its native France) would be the filmmaker's last theatrical effort as after the difficulties he ran into on this shoot, he'd make the shift into television productions. Regardless, if he somewhat infamously had trouble corralling his two leads, Simone Signoret and Alain Delon, their performances in this imperfect but interesting murder mystery are so very good that the movie is worth seeing for their work alone.Early in the movie, the corpse of a beautiful young woman is found brutally murdered in the French countryside on the outskirts of The Burned Barns farm. The farm is run by a stern woman named Rose (played by Signoret) and her husband Pierre (Paul Crauchet) and it is operated by them and their family, Paul (Bernard Le Coq), who is married to Monique (Miou-Miou)...Read the entire review »