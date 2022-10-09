DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 9th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,003
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 9th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Dog Soldiers (Collector's Edition) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Neil Marshall has had a hard time replicating the acclaim he received over his directorial debut, Dog Soldiers and follow-up The Descent. Subsequent films like Centurion and Doomsday are not without merit, but they fail to capture the energy and excitement of Marshall's first two outings. A group of highly skilled soldiers participates in a training exercise in the Scottish Highlands, where they stumble upon the remains of a group of Special Air Service men. A survivor, Capt. Richard Ryan (Liam Cunningham), does not provide straight answers about the situation, and the new unit soon is attacked by unseen assailants. They discover their attackers are nine-foot-ta...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Burned Barns (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirector Jean Chapot's 1973 film, The Burned Barns (or Les granges brÃ»lÃ©es in its native France) would be the filmmaker's last theatrical effort as after the difficulties he ran into on this shoot, he'd make the shift into television productions. Regardless, if he somewhat infamously had trouble corralling his two leads, Simone Signoret and Alain Delon, their performances in this imperfect but interesting murder mystery are so very good that the movie is worth seeing for their work alone.Early in the movie, the corpse of a beautiful young woman is found brutally murdered in the French countryside on the outskirts of The Burned Barns farm. The farm is run by a stern woman named Rose (played by Signoret) and her husband Pierre (Paul Crauchet) and it is operated by them and their family, Paul (Bernard Le Coq), who is married to Monique (Miou-Miou)...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off