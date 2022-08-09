DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022

   
Old 09-08-22, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 7,001
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Hotel du Nord: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: Marcel CarnÃ©, the French director known for the "poetic realism" of films like Children of Paradise, is considered a foundational filmmaker in his homeland -- and a relative "deep cut" in the States. His 1938 film HÃ´tel du Nord is just now seeing its first U.S. disc release, courtesy of The Criterion Collection (DVD Talk reviewed a Region 2 DVD version back in 2006). Unlike the bookending CarnÃ© films, Port of Shadows (1938) and Le Jour Se LÃ¨ve (1939) -- both of which Criterion previously released on DVD --, HÃ´tel du Nord was not w...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.