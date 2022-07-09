DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Night Gallery: Season Two (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVWatching Rod Serling's Night Gallery's second season (1971-72), virtually all of the same plusses and minuses of the first season apply here, too. There are some qualified strong segments, with decent scripts and/or performances, but they're jumbled in with a greater number of weak and sometimes awful ones. To wit, this review to a large extent covers the same issues as my review of Season 1. Back in the 1970s, when Serling's Twilight Zone was a substantial hit in syndication, like many others I watched its reruns obsessively. When Night Gallery joined Twilight Zone in syndication sometime later, initial excitement quickly turned to disappointment, even heartbreak. Randomly select any 10 episodes of Zone and chances are you'll end up with a couple of great ones, six pretty good episodes, and maybe one or two stinkers. By comparison, you were lucky to get one...Read the entire review »
