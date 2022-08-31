DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 30th, 2022

Jack and the Beanstalk (3-D Archive) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV The 3-D Film Archive's long-awaited 4K scan and restoration of Abbott & Costello's Jack and the Beanstalk (1952) is, predictably, a revelation. The movie looks far better than it has looked since its original release and, more surprisingly, sounds infinitely better. I first became enamored of the team with early Sunday morning airings of their films, but whenever Jack in the Beanstalk was shown, a 16mm black-and-white print was used, the local ABC affiliate super-imposing "originally filmed in black-and-white" during the opening titles, which included a credit for SuperCinecolor and didn't fool elementary school-age me. Years later, during the early days of home video, the market was flooded with inferior color copies. Last year, the VCI label released its own "4K restoration" which I reviewed; that release can now safely be tossed in the trash bin. This releas...Read the entire review »