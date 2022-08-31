DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 30th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,993
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 30th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Jack and the Beanstalk (3-D Archive) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThe 3-D Film Archive's long-awaited 4K scan and restoration of Abbott & Costello's Jack and the Beanstalk (1952) is, predictably, a revelation. The movie looks far better than it has looked since its original release and, more surprisingly, sounds infinitely better. I first became enamored of the team with early Sunday morning airings of their films, but whenever Jack in the Beanstalk was shown, a 16mm black-and-white print was used, the local ABC affiliate super-imposing "originally filmed in black-and-white" during the opening titles, which included a credit for SuperCinecolor and didn't fool elementary school-age me. Years later, during the early days of home video, the market was flooded with inferior color copies. Last year, the VCI label released its own "4K restoration" which I reviewed; that release can now safely be tossed in the trash bin. This releas...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off