DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 29th, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Black Phone (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILMirector Scott Derrickson may not have a perfect filmography but I usually find something to like in his movies, with the 2012 horror hit Sinister being a highlight. Derrickson re-teams with Ethan Hawke for the psychological and supernatural horror film The Black Phone, which he also wrote and produced. Set in late 1970s suburbia, the film sees a serial abductor known as "The Grabber" picking up children from the streets outside Denver. Hawke plays the antagonist in a Japanese Oni mask, driving his balloon-filled van around to inflict dread and pain on others. Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen Blake (Madeleine McGraw) live with their alcoholic father (Jeremy Davies), and Gwen shares the vivid, psychic dreams of her late mother. A friend of Finney's gets abducted after a baseball game and before h...Read the entire review »
Lux Aeterna (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Gaspar NoÃ© introduces his long short film Lux Aeterna to a New York audience in an essential bonus feature included on Yellow Veil Pictures' new Blu-ray. In a nutshell, NoÃ© says he was given a budget by the folks at Yves Saint Laurent to make whatever he wanted. The brand's only requirements were that the actors must wear the brand's clothing and it must be ready in two months for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. He quickly put together a five-day shoot with no real plan. The end result feels like it.The 51-minute flick, starring BÃ©atrice Dalle as the director of a film that's falling apart and Charlotte Gainsbourg as her (initially) indulgent lead performer, achieves scattered moments of brilliance and even fumbles into transcende...Read the entire review »
