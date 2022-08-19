DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 18th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 18th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Marty (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:Marty is an indelibly charming and instantly lovable dramedy about the burgeoning romance between a lonely New York butcher and a socially awkward schoolteacher who fall in love despite the defiance of their cynical, superficial and judgmental social circle. The great Paddy Chayefsky's touchingly humanist screenplay is very light on plot, with an intense focus on the inner lives of his protagonists as they discover each other during a long night. Similar indie dramas that are light on plot, that put their entire narrative weight on character and dialogue are very common now, but back in 1955, such a film not only being made but winning the coveted Best Picture prize was an eye-opener for filmmakers who wanted to tell intimate human stories without having to resort to superfluous eye candy and sensationalist premises. The natural chemistry between...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Bad Guys (2022) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Based on the children's graphic-novel series by Aaron Blabey, Pierre Perifel's The Bad Guys is a high-energy animated film with a solid story, interesting visuals, and strong voice talent in Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, and Marc Maron. In the opening sequence, which is an unexpected and hilarious nod to Pulp Fiction, it is revealed that humans and animals coexist in the film's world. Mr. Wolf (Rockwell) leads a group of animal criminals dubbed "the Bad Guys" by fox governor Diane Foxington (Zazie Beetz) that includes safe-cracker Mr. Snake (Maron), hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), muscle Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and master of disguises Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson). The crew does not appreciate the outside hate from Foxington, who labels them monsters, so Mr. Wolf decides to steal a valuable artif...Read the entire review »
