DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
Recommended
The Duke (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA character-driven comedy-drama based on a true story, The Duke (2020) is a pleasant little film reminiscent of the type of British picture that was commonplace during the story's setting, the early 1960s. Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star, with Broadbent in especially fine form. Kempton Bunton (Broadbent) is a 60-ish pensioner living in Newcastle with his wife, Dorothy (Mirren), an elderly housekeeper for a local councilor and his wife. Years before their 18-year-old daughter died in a bicycling accident, Dorothy suppressing her grief to the point of hiding away all photos of her late daughter and refusing to visit her grave. Kempton, meanwhile, drives his wife to distraction with his inability to hold onto a job, his community activism, and his television...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Men (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: With everything that's gone on in Hollywood and America over the last few years, taking a film and titling it Men could go in a lot of different directions for a movie watcher. Even making it a horror film could give it a few different options for telling a story! When one of the more gifted artist voices is at the helm of such a story that he wrote, then it makes things all the more interesting. Written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina), Men follows Harper (Jesse Buckley, Beast) as she seeks solace in a small country cottage following the death of her husband. Once she gets to the town of Cotson, she encounters Geoffrey (Rory Kinnear,
