DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 12th, 2022

   
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Satans Children (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: Satan's Children is a strange low-budget exploitation hodgepodge made in Tampa, Florida, in the mid-'70s. Previously released on Blu-ray as the second feature behind Satanis: The Devil's Mass, Satan's Children has now earned it own spotlight release with new bonuses.It's easy to see why the film is being positioned for rediscovery. Satan's Children has the right mix of unintentional camp lunacy and runtime-padding boredom to hit the sweet spot for vintage bad movie fanatics. One is tempted to peg this regional oddity as a mix of Multiple Maniacs and Manos: The Hands of Fate.A...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
The First Wives Club (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:Until receiving this disc to review, I had not seen Hugh Wilson's The First Wives Club since being dragged to see it in theaters with my mom and grandmother back in 1996. Based on Olivia Goldsmith's bestselling novel and featuring committed performances from Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn and Better Midler, the film offers enough camaraderie and energy to entertain. What the film lacks, however, is edge. This PG-rated dramedy might have been more successful had it taken more risks, livened up the script and let these actresses really let loose. The concept of divorcees seeking revenge against the men who wronged them promises some venom and sass, but The First Wives Club feels awfully polite. Even so, it has earned a cult following among women of a certain age, and the trio of lead actresses is certainly in fine form.On their final day of college, f...Read the entire review »
