DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 11th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Miami Blues: MVD Rewind Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Miami Blues is a dark comic crime movie from 1990 that has consistently flown under the radar, even by the standards of a "cult classic." It stars a young Alec Baldwin on the verge of stardom (his turn as Jack Ryan in The Hunt for Red October hit theaters just before this). It's a Jonathan Demme production that was written and directed by fellow graduate of the Roger Corman "school," George Armitage (Vigilante Force, Grosse Pointe Blank), from the book by Cockfighter novelist Charles Willeford.The end product bears distinct fingerprint...Read the entire review »
Out of Sight (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Steven Soderbergh's adaptation of Elmore Leonard's novel is my favorite collaboration between the director and George Clooney. This snappy crime comedy features excellent performances by Clooney, Jennifer Lopez, Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle, Dennis Farina and Albert Brooks, and is one of the director's most accessible and entertaining movies. Adapted for the screen by Scott Frank, Out of Sight takes liberties with its source material, but Soderbergh's film is full of energy and interesting characters. Clooney is career bank robber Jack Foley, who winds up in federal prison when his getaway car fails to start. United States Marshal Karen Sisco (Lopez) happens to arrive at the prison as Foley escapes, with the help of friend Buddy Bragg (Rhames). She ends up in the trunk of a Ford Thunderbird with a chatty Foley but is ultimately released when the friends ride off...Read the entire review »
