DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,972
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
The UFO Incident (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVKino has been doling out Blu-ray discs of older TV-movies for the last few years, most of which have been disappointing, but The UFO Incident (1975) was, for me, a gobsmacking surprise. I was expecting some kind of variation of the speculative "documentaries" about UFOs and other mysteries popular at the time, anticipating a too-literal recreation of an alleged alien abduction in this case. Instead, Hesper Anderson and S. Lee Pogostin's teleplay, from John G. Fuller's book, dramatizes the real-life story of Betty and Barney Hill and their 1961 close encounter with remarkable intelligence and ambiguity, while simultaneously broadening its scope into themes of racial identity, repressed fears stretching back to childhood, physical violation, stress brought on by the Cold War and fear of nuclear annihilation and much more. As Barney and Betty Hill, James Earl Jones and Estelle Parsons are ou...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
The Killing (4KUHD)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Written and directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1956 and based on the novel 'Clean Break' by Lionel White, The Killing introduces us to a man named Johnny Clay (Sterling Hayden) who has just recently been freed from a half-decade stint in the slammer. Proving you can't teach an old dog new tricks, he almost immediately sets out to put together a small crew of five men to help him execute a heist at the Lansdowne Racetrack. The plan is to split the estimated two million dollar payday and split it evenly between each member. Each man has his own motivations for wanting in on this, and in Johnny's case, it's to run off to Boston with the love of his life, Fay (Coleen Gray). She doesn't feel she's pretty enough or smart enough to be with anyone else, and she waited for him while he was in prison. Marvin Unger (Jay C. Flippen) is doing it out simple loyalty to Johnny. A cop name...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off