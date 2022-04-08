DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022
Recommended
Maria Montez & Jon Hall Collection (White Savage / Gypsy Wildcat / Sudan) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThey don't make âem like this anymore. The exotic Technicolor adventure films produced by Universal starring Maria Montez and Jon Hall were among its biggest hits of the 1940s, but today, when they're remembered at all, they're mostly regarded as camp classics, particularly Cobra Woman (1944), with thick-accented, Dominican Republic-born Montez as South Seas island priestess Naja performing a somehow-got-it-passed-the-censors phallic snake dance. Universal at the time was primarily though not strictly a B-movie studio, churning out double-feature fodder for the masses. Even the company's few big stars like Deanna Durbin and Abbott & Costello made films just good enough, rarely given the directors, screenwriters and supporting casts accorded big stars at big studios like MGM, Paramount, and Fox. Montez rose quickly through the ranks after a modest 1940 debut. Clearly, Universal pe...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Terror Out of the Sky aka Revenge of the Savage Bees (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:This 1978 follow up to The Killer Bees was directed by Lee H. Katzin and sees Tovah Feldshuh cast as Jeannie Devereaux (played by Gretchen Corbett in the earlier movie). Having survived the events of the first film, she's now romantically involved with her boss, David Martin (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.), will trying to sort out her romance with on again/off again boyfriend Nick Willis (Dan Haggerty).In the midst of this sappy drama areâ¦ some bees! A batch of bad, killer bees has escaped from a lab of some sort and is now wreaking havoc across the south of the United States. As the bees attack high school marching bands and ruin peoples' baseball games, our three main characters have to try and figure out a way to put a stop to the menace, but before they do that, they'll have to figure out how to stop fighting amongst themselves for a minute in what turns out...Read the entire review »
