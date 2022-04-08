DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022

Terror Out of the Sky aka Revenge of the Savage Bees (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:This 1978 follow up to The Killer Bees was directed by Lee H. Katzin and sees Tovah Feldshuh cast as Jeannie Devereaux (played by Gretchen Corbett in the earlier movie). Having survived the events of the first film, she's now romantically involved with her boss, David Martin (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.), will trying to sort out her romance with on again/off again boyfriend Nick Willis (Dan Haggerty).In the midst of this sappy drama areâ¦ some bees! A batch of bad, killer bees has escaped from a lab of some sort and is now wreaking havoc across the south of the United States. As the bees attack high school marching bands and ruin peoples' baseball games, our three main characters have to try and figure out a way to put a stop to the menace, but before they do that, they'll have to figure out how to stop fighting amongst themselves for a minute in what turns out...Read the entire review »