DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022

Good Burger Limited-Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: Holy cow it's been 25 years since Good Burger was released! In related news, holy cow it's been 25 years since Good Burger was released! A film that appears to be based on little more than one single television sketch on the Nickelodeon show All That had enough momentum behind it to be a fully formed feature film. And it did fine as far as Nickelodeon films of the time went, but apparently there's been a cult following of the film? Like, are people thinking there's some stoner underpinnings to it? Because it's not inherently silly that I could tell. I say this as someone fully out of the demographic when the film came out, and am even further from it since then. Brian Robbins of Head of the Class lore directed the film that stars Ed (Kel Mitchell,