DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
Highly Recommended
Flatliners (1990) (Limited Edition) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Joel Schumacher is an underrated director who, before his death in 2020, was unafraid to take chances on unique and risky projects. He got his start writing films like The Wiz and Sparkle before hopping into the director's chair on St. Elmo's Fire and The Lost Boys. Most of his films offer flawed, relatable characters and each has a style and personality that is all Schumacher. Even his worst films (I am looking at you Batman & Robin) offer unique visuals and plenty of scenery for the actors to chew. His 1990 thriller Flatliners is not t...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Uncle Sam
by Adam TynerI want you...dead! Blu-ray &nb
Skip It
Good Burger Limited-Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: Holy cow it's been 25 years since Good Burger was released! In related news, holy cow it's been 25 years since Good Burger was released! A film that appears to be based on little more than one single television sketch on the Nickelodeon show All That had enough momentum behind it to be a fully formed feature film. And it did fine as far as Nickelodeon films of the time went, but apparently there's been a cult following of the film? Like, are people thinking there's some stoner underpinnings to it? Because it's not inherently silly that I could tell. I say this as someone fully out of the demographic when the film came out, and am even further from it since then. Brian Robbins of Head of the Class lore directed the film that stars Ed (Kel Mitchell,
