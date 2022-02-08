DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 1st, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,964
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 1st, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
True Romance (Limited Edition) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Though it flopped at the box office, this unlikely pairing of kinetic director Tony Scott and novice screenwriter Quentin Tarantino absolutely works at every turn, even when it shouldn't. How many love stories offer pulpy violence, witty dialogue and an absolutely stacked cast of genre favorites like Dennis Hopper and Gary Oldman? True Romance may be the only such film. It is surprising that Scott and Tarantino made this film together at all. The late director came off a string of hits like Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop and Days of Thunder as the 1980s ran into a new decade, and Tarantino had just written and directed his breakthrough,
Highly Recommended
Tarantulas: The Deadly Cargo (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeTarantulas: The Deadly Cargo: I tell you, nothing makes me happier than a scary movie about spiders, and I was never happier in my entire life than 1977, when Kingdom Of The Spiders crawled into theaters, followed shortly thereafter by Tarantulas: The Deadly Cargo on TV. Tarantulas is about as wacky as they get, featuring tons of 8-legged action, a tense set-piece every few minutes, plus goofy dialog and situations galore. There's no filler in this fear festival! Frankly any movie that starts (as this one does) with some great jazz-funk (Mundell Lowe) on the soundtrack, accompanying Tom Atkins (Halloween III) and Howard Hesseman (WKRP In Cincinnati) as they ready for takeoff a plan...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off