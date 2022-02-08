DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 1st, 2022

Tarantulas: The Deadly Cargo (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Tarantulas: The Deadly Cargo: I tell you, nothing makes me happier than a scary movie about spiders, and I was never happier in my entire life than 1977, when Kingdom Of The Spiders crawled into theaters, followed shortly thereafter by Tarantulas: The Deadly Cargo on TV. Tarantulas is about as wacky as they get, featuring tons of 8-legged action, a tense set-piece every few minutes, plus goofy dialog and situations galore. There's no filler in this fear festival! Frankly any movie that starts (as this one does) with some great jazz-funk (Mundell Lowe) on the soundtrack, accompanying Tom Atkins (Halloween III) and Howard Hesseman (WKRP In Cincinnati) as they ready for takeoff a plan