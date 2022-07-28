DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 27th, 2022

Giallo Essentials (Smile Before Death, The Weapon, The Hour, The Motive & The Killer Reserved Nine Seats) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movies:Arrow Video compiles three more giallo pictures in one convenient boxed set titled, appropriately enough, Giallo Essentials Volume 3. Here's what is contained in the setâ¦Smile Before Death irected by Silvio Amadio (the same man who gave us Amuck), who co-wrote with Francesco Di Dio and Francesco Merli, 1972's Smile Before Death introduces us to a photographer named Marco (Silvano Tranquilli) and his wife Dorothy (Zora Gheorgieva), a husband and wife who are in an open marriage that isn't quite going as smoothly as maybe they'd hoped that it would. This complicated situation is made to be even more complicated as Marco has taken Dorothy's best friend, Gianna (Rosalba Neri), as his lover.Soon enough, Dorothy is dead, and although it looks like she killed herself (she was found dead with her throat slit in a ro...Read the entire review »