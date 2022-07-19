DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 18th, 2022

Terror Circus (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Also known as Barn Of The Naked Dead or, in some circles, Nightmare Circus, Alan Rudolph's 1973 film Terror Circus is one of those odd drive-in films that has probably lasted through the years thanks more to its sensational title than its actual cinematic qualities. Those expecting hordes of zombie nudist farmers are bound to be disappointed but anyone who enjoys that weird vibe that seemed to have only been possible to create in the seventies, that certain sleazy something that results in unintentional atmosphere, really ought to eat this one up.The film follows a trio of pretty young women on a road trip through the Nevada desert on their way to Las Vegas. These women are Simone (Manuela Thiess), Sheri (Sherry Alberoni) and Corrine (Gyl Roland). Despite the warnings from a lecherous gas station attendant and his friend that their car is a...Read the entire review »