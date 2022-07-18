DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, July 17th, 2022

God Told Me To

by Adam Tyner "The only way the Lord has successfully disciplined us has been through fear. Cure a man, and you impress a few people who already believe anyway. Kill a multitude, and you can convince a nation."After this many years on the force, Peter Nicholas (Tony Lo Bianco) thinks he's seen it all, but there's no precedent for the explosive bursts of violence plaguing New York these days. A series of seemingly ordinary people are overtaken by a compulsion to murder. Without provocation, premeditation, or motive, they suddenly and swiftly kill whoever happens to be around them. With an almost inhuman calm, they each reply the same way when asked why they've committed such nightmarish acts: "God told me to."