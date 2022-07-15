DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, July 14th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Necro Files (Visual Vengeance Collectors Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeThe Necro Files: The Necro Files came along on the second wave of Shot On Video horror (or something like that) in 1998. I remember renting it then, when I should have known better, still hoping to find that truly horrible blend of sex and horror ala Joe D'Amato, (to whom the movie is dedicated) for reasons. As the punning title might suggest, the movie both hopes to seemingly ape The X-Files (it fails at that) and also to present a tale of necrophilia, but the twist is, it's necrophilia IN REVERSE! The movie starts off with a bang: a gal with a cute body takes a nice, cleansing shower. She then puts on a robe which hangs open, pats down one boob with a hand towel, and wanders around her house before being raped and killed. Guts are fondled, and the rapist is dispatched with extreme prejudice by a pair of insane cops. Even more-insane Satanists, some time later, sacrifice...Read the entire review »
Hit the Road (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:Hit the Road begins as an organically hilarious road trip that centers on a family bickering as they travel to an unknown destination, and transitions into a heartbreaking drama about loss and missed opportunities. Writer/director Panah Pahani so gracefully and lovingly transitions between the tones that every moment in a wide gamut of emotions that his film is going for is not only earned but is intrinsically vital to the narrative. Here's a great film that doesn't play a single false note while trying to present a symphony with a three-piece orchestra. The charming meagerness of Panahi's scope, sticking pretty much entirely to the car ride that the family is going through, is what makes his story so immediately relatable. Regardless of our culture and nationality, we have all been through family trips where the crazy and restless little brother...Read the entire review »
