DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, July 13th, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Fabulous Baker Boys (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:The Fabulous Baker Boys has a premise that seems tailor-made for a happy-go-lucky old Hollywood screwball comedy, with some dazzling musical numbers to boot, but refreshingly decides to play it as a grounded and credible drama. The setup involves two piano player brothers named Jack and Frank Baker (real-life brothers Jeff and Beau Bridges, respectively), who perform light and accessible jazz tunes to disinterested patrons at various restaurants and clubs across Seattle. The brothers have been at it for over a decade, and they need something fresh to bring in more money, so they decide to audition for a singer. Cue the gorgeous, talented, but abrasive and undependable Susie (Michelle Pfeiffer), who's the kind of girl who's not even a bit apprehensive about the fact that her previous employment was at an escort service at first meet. A traditional...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Righteous (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Written by, directed by and starring Mark O'Brien, 2021's The Righteous follows an older man named Frederic Mason (Henry Czerny) who, along with his devoted wife Ethel (Mimi Kuzyk), still grieves the loss of their adopted daughter. Frederic has spent most of his adult life working as a priest and left the church to marry Ethel. Losing the girl has caused him to have a crisis of faith that is proving quite difficult for him to deal with.Their lives take a strange twist when a young man named Aaron Smith (played by O'Brien) shows up at their home with an injured foot and in need of help in the middle of the night. Although Ethel isn't keen on the idea at first, the Masons, who live in vert remote, woodsy area, show him the Christian charity he needs and welcome the man into their home. As they care for him and start to get to know him, Frederic starts to see ...Read the entire review »
